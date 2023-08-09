Man hospitalized after being shot in Old Town Scottsdale

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man is in the hospital after being shot in the leg early Wednesday morning in Old Town Scottsdale.

Scottsdale police tell Arizona’s Family that they were called out to 6th and Wells Fargo avenues, just east of Drinkwater around 2:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the foot. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment but is expected to be okay.

The suspect took off before police arrived and is still on the run. Details surrounding what led up to the shooting are still under investigation.

