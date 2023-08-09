Your Life
How does extreme heat impact Arizona’s butterflies?

Experts at Butterfly Wonderland explain how the extreme heat is affecting these tiny creatures.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 10:35 AM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- From saguaros to insects, the summer heat is proving that the most resilient desert plants and creatures have their limits. The extreme heat is also impacting Arizona’s butterflies.

Experts from Butterfly Wonderland in Scottsdale explained how the beautiful creatures are keeping themselves cool as Arizona reaches triple-digit temperatures. “Butterflies, just like humans do, have this optimal range of temperature that they want to be in,” explained Adriane Grimaldi, director of education with Butterfly Wonderland. “A big part of how they regulate that is going to be through their wings. If they need to heat up during the day, they open up their wings to bask and heat up. This time of the year, not the biggest problem for most butterflies. What they’re instead doing is using their wings, kind of like a radiator. So they’ll pump their blood over to their wings, let it sort of cool off a little bit and bring the cooler temperature over to their bodies.”

Monarch butterflies’ migration patterns are also seeing a decline due to the extreme heat. “The numbers are way down in Monarchs, 90% decline over 20 years. We’re trying to do more research, so we have a tagging workshop coming up in southern Arizona on September 17. We’re also going to Mexico in February 2024,” one expert said. For more information about the tagging workshop, click here.

