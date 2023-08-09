Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Heat-related deaths up to 59 in Maricopa County; 345 under investigation

The first heat-related death in the county this year happened on April 11.
The first heat-related death in the county this year happened on April 11.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 11:29 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Maricopa County officials confirm nearly 60 deaths have been heat-related, and hundreds more remain under investigation. On Wednesday, Maricopa County Department of Public Health released its weekly heat report, which showed an additional 20 deaths were confirmed to be heat-associated, bringing the total to 59 so far in 2023.

New numbers show 16 indoor heat deaths, with 11 of those showing non-functioning air conditioning. In other cases, homeowners didn’t have electricity or their air conditioning wasn’t in use. The age group seeing the most heat-related deaths is ages 50-64. A total of 404 deaths are now confirmed or suspected heat-related, a stark increase from this time last year, where 331 deaths were. Deaths are now on track to surpass last year’s numbers, as predicted by the Maricopa County’s chief medical examiner.

While Arizona’s extreme temps have let up slightly, our stretch of highs nearly peaking at 120 degrees saw heat deaths increase. On July 22, seven people died from the extreme heat when temps reached 118 degrees.

The first heat-related death in the county this year happened on April 11. The county has surpassed the number of heat deaths during this same time period last year, where 44 deaths were confirmed to be heat-associated.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Christine Lindstrom was hiking near 51st Avenue and Happy Valley Road.
Woman who went missing during Phoenix hike found dead
A few restaurants in the Valley need to clean up their kitchens.
Propane bottle on butter, fuzzy growth on bell peppers found at Phoenix-area restaurants
Tempe police were called to a possible victim down at the mall near I-10 and Baseline Road...
Tempe police searching for suspects after fight injures employee at Arizona Mills Mall
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says
The search for Sal began after he was last seen leaving a Khol’s store near 19th Avenue and...
Missing grandfather found dead in north Phoenix park

Latest News

The high in Tuscon was 93 degrees Fahrenheit Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.
California man found dead on Tucson hike during extreme weather conditions
Experts say butterflies are trying to keep cool amid Arizona's extreme temps.
How does extreme heat impact Arizona’s butterflies?
Experts at Butterfly Wonderland explain how the extreme heat is affecting these tiny creatures.
How extreme heat impacts Arizona butterflies
Kristen Kindl, Living Collections Coordinator at the Desert Botanical Garden, examines a...
Record heat wave in Phoenix is withering famed saguaro, with no end in sight