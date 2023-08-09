Heat-related deaths up to 59 in Maricopa County; 345 under investigation

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Maricopa County officials confirm nearly 60 deaths have been heat-related, and hundreds more remain under investigation. On Wednesday, Maricopa County Department of Public Health released its weekly heat report, which showed an additional 20 deaths were confirmed to be heat-associated, bringing the total to 59 so far in 2023.

New numbers show 16 indoor heat deaths, with 11 of those showing non-functioning air conditioning. In other cases, homeowners didn’t have electricity or their air conditioning wasn’t in use. The age group seeing the most heat-related deaths is ages 50-64. A total of 404 deaths are now confirmed or suspected heat-related, a stark increase from this time last year, where 331 deaths were. Deaths are now on track to surpass last year’s numbers, as predicted by the Maricopa County’s chief medical examiner.

While Arizona’s extreme temps have let up slightly, our stretch of highs nearly peaking at 120 degrees saw heat deaths increase. On July 22, seven people died from the extreme heat when temps reached 118 degrees.

The first heat-related death in the county this year happened on April 11. The county has surpassed the number of heat deaths during this same time period last year, where 44 deaths were confirmed to be heat-associated.

