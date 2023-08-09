Find your fragrance at Opari Aromas in Phoenix’s Biltmore Fashion Park

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Founded by Jared Peral & Naz Kazemi, Opari Aromas is a Phoenix based up-and-coming fragrance house located at Biltmore Fashion Park in Phoenix.

At this warm & welcoming local boutique you can find beautiful perfumes/colognes, candles, bath soaks inspired by different regions, & 20+ body products. This fall Opari will be launching a full line of dog products from wipes to shampoos/conditioners for your furry friends. They will also be introducing perfume & accord classes for people who want to learn more about the art of perfumery, or even host a private event.

Opari Aromas

PHONE: 480-522-5671 |ADDRESS: 2502 E Camelback Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Suite 168D | WEBSITE: www.opariaromas.com

SOCIAL MEDIA: Instagram | Facebook

