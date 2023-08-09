Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Find your fragrance at Opari Aromas in Phoenix’s Biltmore Fashion Park

Opari Aromas is a Phoenix based up-and-coming fragrance house
By Jaime Cerreta
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 9:19 AM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Founded by Jared Peral & Naz Kazemi, Opari Aromas is a Phoenix based up-and-coming fragrance house located at Biltmore Fashion Park in Phoenix.

At this warm & welcoming local boutique you can find beautiful perfumes/colognes, candles, bath soaks inspired by different regions, & 20+ body products. This fall Opari will be launching a full line of dog products from wipes to shampoos/conditioners for your furry friends. They will also be introducing perfume & accord classes for people who want to learn more about the art of perfumery, or even host a private event.

Opari Aromas

PHONE: 480-522-5671 |ADDRESS: 2502 E Camelback Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Suite 168D | WEBSITE: www.opariaromas.com

SOCIAL MEDIA: Instagram | Facebook

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Christine Lindstrom was hiking near 51st Avenue and Happy Valley Road.
Woman who went missing during Phoenix hike found dead
A few restaurants in the Valley need to clean up their kitchens.
Propane bottle on butter, fuzzy growth on bell peppers found at Phoenix-area restaurants
Tempe police were called to a possible victim down at the mall near I-10 and Baseline Road...
Tempe police searching for suspects after fight injures employee at Arizona Mills Mall
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says
The search for Sal began after he was last seen leaving a Khol’s store near 19th Avenue and...
Missing grandfather found dead in north Phoenix park

Latest News

Opari Aromas is a Phoenix based up-and-coming fragrance house
This shop in Phoenix's Biltmore Fashion Park offers high-end candles, perfumes
Americans are $1 trillion in credit card debt.
America's total credit card debt exceeds $1 trillion
New and used car prices are expected to further drop below MSRP, but higher-end cars coveted by...
New, used car prices below retail except for high-end vehicles
Jaime's Local Love Podcast
Jaime’s Local Love Podcast: The Cerreta Candy Company - Where Local Love began