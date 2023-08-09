Your Life
Dog dies, another suffering from heat-related illness after hike on Phoenix mountain

Firefighters and other first responders were called to Piestewa Peak around 11 a.m. Wednesday.
Firefighters and other first responders were called to Piestewa Peak around 11 a.m. Wednesday.
By Ben Bradley
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 12:49 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) One dog is dead and another is being treated for heat-related illness following a hike with their owner at a Phoenix mountain late Wednesday morning.

Around 11:15 a.m., Phoenix Fire Technical Rescue teams were dispatched to the Piestewa Peak Trailhead after a hiker called to report that he and his dogs were overheated. Once firefighters reached the hiker about 300 yards from the trailhead a few minutes later, officials say one of the dogs had already died. Crews then walked the hiker and the second dog to the base of the mountain, where the man said he didn’t need further medical treatment. Officials say the other dog was then rapidly cooled down by firefighters. Its current condition is unknown.

Phoenix police and the Arizona Humane Society also responded to the mountain. While dogs are allowed on many Phoenix trails if the temperature is below 100 degrees, information on the City of Phoenix website says dogs are not permitted on the Piestewa Peak Summit Trail at any point during the year.

Other details were not yet available. Check back for updates.

