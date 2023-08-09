Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Deadline arrives for Veteran’s to apply for PACT Act backdated benefits

Veterans are able to apply for PACT Act benefits anytime but need to file their claims or submit an intent to file by Wednesday to receive backdated benefits.
By Casey Torres
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 12:34 AM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -Veterans hoping to receive PACT Act benefits backdated to August 10, 2022, should file a claim, or submit their intent to file, by Wednesday, August 9, 2023.

The Chief Steward for the American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE) Local 2382, Sarah Smitherman, said the benefits are great for Veterans, but the Phoenix VA Health Care System is understaffed.

“We are one of the fastest-growing VA’s in the nation,” said Smitherman.

The AFGE represents 4,000 VA employees in Phoenix, which include health care professionals. Steward explained the Phoenix VA has a history of being understaffed.

“We are making gains. The problem is the gains that we are making in staff is diminished by the fact that we are enrolling between 200 to 250 Veterans a day her in Phoenix,” said Smitherman.

Last year, it was reported the Phoenix VA was short-staffed by 40%, according to Smitherman. However, it’s unclear what the percentage is now.

She explained VA employees are passionate about their work and will try their best to offer Veterans the best care.

“We are going to do everything in our power to help you. Please have patience with us,” she said.

One of those Veterans is Lauren Jackson. She was diagnosed with Stage 4 Breast Cancer in January after being misdiagnosed three times before.

She says her doctors believe it’s linked to her Army career. Jackson was deployed three times and worked near burning barrels.

“Exposure to the toxins from the burning barrels is what turned on a gene that I have, and that’s how I got it. And that probably happened at either at 18 years old or at 21 years old,” she said.

Jackson started a GoFundMe to help cover her medical treatments, which cost thousands of dollars.

She said she has filed a claim for the PACT Act and hopes she will receive 100% coverage for her treatments.

Jackson said other VA’s in Arizona had to refer her to out-of-network clinics due to being understaffed. She says all VA employees have offered her the best care but does worry they will not have enough people to keep up with the demand once more Veterans receive coverage under the PACT Act.

She also hopes other Veterans will be patient with VA staff.

Veterans are able to apply for PACT Act benefits anytime but need to file their claims or submit an intent to file by Wednesday to receive backdated benefits.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Christine Lindstrom was hiking near 51st Avenue and Happy Valley Road.
Woman who went missing during Phoenix hike found dead
A few restaurants in the Valley need to clean up their kitchens.
Propane bottle on butter, fuzzy growth on bell peppers found at Phoenix-area restaurants
Tempe police were called to a possible victim down at the mall near I-10 and Baseline Road...
Tempe police searching for suspects after fight injures employee at Arizona Mills Mall
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says
The search for Sal began after he was last seen leaving a Khol’s store near 19th Avenue and...
Missing grandfather found dead in north Phoenix park

Latest News

Veterans are able to apply for PACT Act benefits anytime but need to file their claims or...
Deadline looms for veterans to file backdated claims with VA
University of Arizona researchers receive grant to study firefighter sleep health
University of Arizona researchers receive grant to study firefighter sleep health
Wally the Wallaby hopped around the area, jumping as high as one of the deputies standing near...
Caught on video: Wallaby tries hopping past deputies in Waddell
Caught on camera: Wallaby leads deputies on a chase through the Phoenix suburb of Waddell.
Raw video: Wallaby tries to hop away from deputies in Waddell