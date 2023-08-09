Deadline arrives for Veteran’s to apply for PACT Act backdated benefits

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -Veterans hoping to receive PACT Act benefits backdated to August 10, 2022, should file a claim, or submit their intent to file, by Wednesday, August 9, 2023.

The Chief Steward for the American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE) Local 2382, Sarah Smitherman, said the benefits are great for Veterans, but the Phoenix VA Health Care System is understaffed.

“We are one of the fastest-growing VA’s in the nation,” said Smitherman.

The AFGE represents 4,000 VA employees in Phoenix, which include health care professionals. Steward explained the Phoenix VA has a history of being understaffed.

“We are making gains. The problem is the gains that we are making in staff is diminished by the fact that we are enrolling between 200 to 250 Veterans a day her in Phoenix,” said Smitherman.

Last year, it was reported the Phoenix VA was short-staffed by 40%, according to Smitherman. However, it’s unclear what the percentage is now.

She explained VA employees are passionate about their work and will try their best to offer Veterans the best care.

“We are going to do everything in our power to help you. Please have patience with us,” she said.

One of those Veterans is Lauren Jackson. She was diagnosed with Stage 4 Breast Cancer in January after being misdiagnosed three times before.

She says her doctors believe it’s linked to her Army career. Jackson was deployed three times and worked near burning barrels.

“Exposure to the toxins from the burning barrels is what turned on a gene that I have, and that’s how I got it. And that probably happened at either at 18 years old or at 21 years old,” she said.

Jackson started a GoFundMe to help cover her medical treatments, which cost thousands of dollars.

She said she has filed a claim for the PACT Act and hopes she will receive 100% coverage for her treatments.

Jackson said other VA’s in Arizona had to refer her to out-of-network clinics due to being understaffed. She says all VA employees have offered her the best care but does worry they will not have enough people to keep up with the demand once more Veterans receive coverage under the PACT Act.

She also hopes other Veterans will be patient with VA staff.

Veterans are able to apply for PACT Act benefits anytime but need to file their claims or submit an intent to file by Wednesday to receive backdated benefits.

