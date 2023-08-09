D-backs are plummeting with no end in sight; What happened?

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Diamondbacks were once a fun team to watch, the top story in all of baseball, actually. The ballclub once gave Arizonans a sense of hope, as the other teams in the desert either lacked in the winning department or caused a great deal of agony. We thought to ourselves, “Do we actually have a playoff-caliber baseball team?” Something the residents of Arizona haven’t seen since 2017.

The Snakes gave beat writers plenty of storylines to write about, gave reporters plenty of storylines to report on, and plenty of storylines for fans to talk about, from cutting Madison Bumgarner and instantly becoming a better team to the rise of rookie phenom Corbin Carroll, who’s taken the league by storm in his first full season in the show. The Los Angeles Dodgers were dwindling, and the San Diego Padres, with all of their million-dollar stars, forgot how to play baseball.

Entering July, the team was 50-34 and had led the NL West for the majority of the season. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. was raking, Zac Gallen was a consistent frontrunner in Cy Young Award chatter, and Carroll was starting the All-Star Game in his hometown of Seattle. Manager Torey Lovullo even earned a contract extension and was looking like a National League Manager of the Year candidate. All is well.

The D-backs enter the All-Star Break in somewhat of a slump... okay, fine. Every team goes through slumps; this is nothing to worry about, right? Fast forward to August 9, and the Diamondbacks are 57-57 and are .500 for the first time since April 7, 10 games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West race, and two games out of a playoff spot entirely. What happened?

For the 1st time since April 7, the Arizona #Dbacks are a .500 team. They have lost 7 in a row and have lost 25 of their last 34 games. Still only 2 back in a weak NL wild-card race — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) August 9, 2023

Since July 1, the Diamondbacks have had the worst record in all of Major League Baseball, posting an egregious 8-23 record over that span. Knowing they were losing ballgames, general manager Mike Hazen opted for the club to be buyers at the trade deadline, trading for hitters Tommy Pham (Mets) and Jace Peterson (Athletics), as well as closer Paul Sewald from the Mariners. Pham and Peterson have yet to make an impact, going a combined 4-for-30, all singles.

Bullpen arms were the team’s biggest (and most desperate) need, and frankly, it still is. Through June 30, the bullpen pitched to a 4.00 ERA, a significant improvement from the 2021 and 2022 clubs, and since July 1, it has recorded a 6.35 ERA. The starting rotation, plagued with injuries, pitched to a 4.65 ERA through June 30 and a 4.92 ERA since July 1.

The same drop-off can be seen within the bats, too. Most notably, the hitters that the D-backs sent to Seattle for the All-Star Game, Carroll, Gurriel Jr., and Geraldo Perdomo, have mightily regressed. Through June 30, Carroll was batting .290, Gurriel Jr. was batting .274, and Perdomo was batting .285. Since July 1, Carroll’s batting .240, Gurriel Jr.’s batting .218, and Perdomo is batting .225.

“I’m getting tired of just the one opportunity per game that we can score a crooked number,” Lovullo said. “I don’t know what else to do. I want the guys to focus on the right things, relax and keep things simple.”

Zac Gallen and Ryne Nelson have been the only two consistent arms in the rotation, and both have regressed since July 1 as well. Other rotation mainstays have been Merrill Kelly, who went on the injured list with a blood clot back in June and has recently returned, Brandon Pfaadt, who’s struggled in the majors but has been called up when times get tough, and the IL guys, Tommy Henry and Zach Davies. Henry had actually shown some improvement before suffering elbow inflammation, but Davies, sporting a 7.38 ERA, has been horrible while suffering oblique and back injuries at times during the season.

Nonetheless, the D-backs are trying to stay afloat in a tight NL Wild Card race. To the club’s advantage, multiple wild card contenders have also been slumping, such as the Marlins and Reds, prompting the possibility that the D-backs can stay in the mix as the conclusion of the regular season looms. However, their remaining schedule remains one of the toughest in the league, providing an uneasy task as the team pushes for a playoff appearance for the first time in six seasons.

Although the team has significantly improved from their 52-win season two years ago, their recent falloff has fans around the valley disappointed, yet wondering what could’ve been if injuries never plagued the team’s efforts or if the month of July simply never happened.

