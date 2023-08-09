Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Construction worker dies after electric shock, falling off roof

State police said 25-year-old Casey Driver was working on the roof of a three-story building...
State police said 25-year-old Casey Driver was working on the roof of a three-story building when he hit a high-tension power line with a metal ladder and was shocked.(Storyblocks)
By WCAX News Team and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 5:57 AM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURKE, Vt. (WCAX/Gray News) – A man died Sunday while working at a construction site at an apartment complex in Vermont.

State police said 25-year-old Casey Driver was working on the roof of a three-story building when he hit a high-tension power line with a metal ladder and was shocked.

He fell about 30 feet off the roof and died.

Driver worked for Vincent’s Carpentry in Derby, Vermont.

Police and Vermont Occupational Health and Safety Administration are investigating the death.

Copyright 2023 WCAX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Christine Lindstrom was hiking near 51st Avenue and Happy Valley Road.
Woman who went missing during Phoenix hike found dead
A few restaurants in the Valley need to clean up their kitchens.
Propane bottle on butter, fuzzy growth on bell peppers found at Phoenix-area restaurants
Tempe police were called to a possible victim down at the mall near I-10 and Baseline Road...
Tempe police searching for suspects after fight injures employee at Arizona Mills Mall
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says
The search for Sal began after he was last seen leaving a Khol’s store near 19th Avenue and...
Missing grandfather found dead in north Phoenix park

Latest News

Zoom is the company that powered the remote work revolution during the pandemic. (Source:...
Zoom orders some employees back to the office
FILE - Novak Djokovic of Serbia, left, talks with chair umpire Jake Garner of the U.S. as he...
The US Open is adding video review for double bounces. It’s a first for Grand Slam tennis
Police spent much of the early morning investigating.
Man hospitalized after being shot in Old Town Scottsdale
Zoom clarified in a blog post on Monday that it “will not use audio, video, or chat customer...
Zoom says it isn’t training AI on calls without consent. But other data is fair game
Video shows fires in Maui on Wednesday, driven by winds from Hurricane Dora. (Source: Clint...
Drone video: Wildfires in Hawaii