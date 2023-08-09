Your Life
Caught on video: Wallaby tries hopping past deputies in Waddell

Maricopa County, Arizona Sheriff's Office released a video of the wallaby trying to hop away from deputies in late July.
By Tianna Morimoto
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 9:38 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WADELL, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - It wasn’t llamas this time but a wallaby who tried to hop away from deputies from the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office deputies in Wadell last month.

On July 28, the nonprofit Farm Angels Sanctuary was called to assist deputies in catching a wallaby that was found near 167th Lane and Evergreen Road. The sanctuary says that the suspect, Wally the Wallaby, escaped his home when a strong windstorm damaged his gate.

Body-cam video that was released on the agency’s Instagram page shows the moment a deputy arrived at the scene and spotted Wally, “I’ve got a little kangaroo, maybe about two and a half feet tall, going to be underneath the tree in the back corner,” the deputy says as he approaches the animal.

The deputy asks if any other resources could assist in catching the wallaby, and an employee with the Farm Angels Sanctuary soon arrives to help MCSO with the hopping animal.

The video then shows the deputies using a net to trap Wally by the tree and bringing a cage into the area. Wally then hops around the space, jumping as high as one of the deputies standing near it. Soon after, the deputies and Farm Angels Sanctuary employee gets Wally inside the cage and remove him from the area. Wally was then taken to the sanctuary.

A short time later, Wally’s owner contacted the Farm Angels Sanctuary and decided to give him and his brother, Joey, up to the nonprofit. They are now safe in a pen and received veterinary care.

The Farm Angels Sanctuary is an animal rescue service located in Surprise that gives a forever home to farm animals like horses, cows, sheep, goats, pigs, and more. Although legal to own in Arizona, Farm Angels Sanctuary advises Arizonans that wallabies are not pets, saying they are wild animals that should not be kept in captivity.

Donations can be made to help with Wally and Joey’s care. To learn more about the Farm Angels Sanctuary, click here.

