Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

California man found dead on Tucson hike during extreme weather conditions

The high in Tuscon was 93 degrees Fahrenheit Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.
The high in Tuscon was 93 degrees Fahrenheit Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.(Arizona's Family)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 10:54 AM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A California man reported missing on a hike in Tucson has been found dead, authorities said Wednesday.

Pima County Sheriff’s officials say the body of 46-year-old Kyle Chance, of San Diego, was located near the Starr Pass area about 4 p.m. Tuesday.

“There was no indication of foul play. More information regarding the cause of death will be available at a later date,” Sheriff’s Deputy Gordon Downing said in a statement Wednesday. “The initial indication is that it was related to exposure to the weather conditions.”

The high in Tuscon was 93 degrees Fahrenheit Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Downing said Chance started his hike around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday and was reported missing later in the day.

The sheriff department’s search and rescue crew joined Tucson police, Drexel Heights fire personnel and an Arizona Department of Public Safety helicopter in the search.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Christine Lindstrom was hiking near 51st Avenue and Happy Valley Road.
Woman who went missing during Phoenix hike found dead
A few restaurants in the Valley need to clean up their kitchens.
Propane bottle on butter, fuzzy growth on bell peppers found at Phoenix-area restaurants
Tempe police were called to a possible victim down at the mall near I-10 and Baseline Road...
Tempe police searching for suspects after fight injures employee at Arizona Mills Mall
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says
The search for Sal began after he was last seen leaving a Khol’s store near 19th Avenue and...
Missing grandfather found dead in north Phoenix park

Latest News

First responders are describing an apocalyptic scene in Lahaina, where residents were forced to...
Much of historic Lahaina town believed destroyed as huge wildfire sends people fleeing into water
Smoke coming through Lahaina Harbor
‘It was catastrophic’: Residents left devastated as wildfires wreak havoc on Maui
FILE - Fans watch as players warm up prior to the Arizona Coyotes' home-opening NHL hockey game...
Arizona Coyotes owner intends to buy land in Mesa for possible sports arena
Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Brandon Pfaadt (32) looks towards the plate after giving...
D-backs are plummeting with no end in sight; What happened?