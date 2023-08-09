Brady Fire near Payson forces emergency closure for Tonto, Coconino national forests

PAYSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two popular tourist attractions are issuing an emergency closure as the Brady Fire rages on in northern Arizona. On Wednesday, Tonto and Coconino National Forests implemented an emergency closure for roads and trails to protect the public as firefighters battle the flames north of Payson. The order goes into effect immediately until Sept. 7 at 6 p.m.

The fire started on Sunday and has burned roughly 260 acres and remains at 0% containment. Crews are working to keep it away from the Washington Park community, but the hot, dry, windy conditions are making the fire difficult to battle. Roughly 300 firefighters are fighting the blaze, but more resources could be called if the fire continues to grow. The fire was initially 285 acres, but crews were able to get more accurate mapping.

Camp Geronimo, a boy scout camp, and Shadow Ridge Camp, a girl scout camp, remain in “SET” evacuation status. Any additional SET or GO notifications will come from the Gila County Sheriff’s Office.

On Monday, the Department of Forestry and Fire Management said weather conditions pushed the flames to the top of the Mogollon Rim. The blaze is burning through Ponderosa pine, grass and brush among the rugged terrain. Visitors are asked to avoid the area. For more information, click or tap here.

