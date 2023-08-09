Arizona veterans must apply for backdated benefits by Aug. 9

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Time is running out to ensure veterans and their families receive all the benefits they are owed under the PACT Act.

“This PACT Act opened up a lot of doors that had been closed before,” said Dan Ross, service officer for the Vietnam Veterans of America Tucson chapter.

It has been nearly a year since President Joe Biden signed the PACT Act into law. This expanded health care and benefits to veterans exposed to burn pits, agent orange, and other toxins. In Arizona, over 22,000 people have filed claims, while 10,408 have been granted. This equals more than $43 million in backdated payments going to veterans.

Ross said he had helped more than 180 veterans file claims under this act. He added that it is important that veterans, especially those who served in Vietnam, take advantage of the benefits they deserve for their service.

“It has broadened the scope so wide to where it takes in COPD, emphysema and some of the other diseases that are very detrimental to the veteran when they contract them and then diagnosed with it,” said Ross.

The act applies to Vietnam, Gulf War and Post 9/11 era vets. It also adds more than 20 preemptive conditions for burn pit, agent orange, and other toxin exposures.

“If you have these specific disabilities, if you serve in these areas, you don’t need to prove that those two things are related. We’re going to automatically grant you the health care and the benefits that you have coming,” said Director Chris Norton of the Phoenix Veterans Benefits Administration.

Ross also said this act is important for families of survivors who have passed. Families could be eligible for compensation.

The VA also wants people to know that a toxic exposure screening is not required to file a claim.

“That screening is available to you, we encourage all veterans to get that but that’s not a necessary part of filing a disability claim,” said Norton.

There is no deadline to apply for this act. But officials are asking people to file a claim or signal their intent by Wednesday, August 9 to possibly receive backdated benefits.

“If we received your claim for benefits within one year that the legislation was passed last year, we may be able to go back retroactively and pay you a full year of retroactive benefits if you’re found entitled to the disability,” said Norton

The VA also said it may take a little longer for some claims to be processed, as they have seen a 33% increase in veterans coming to them for help. And while this has been a challenge, it has also been an opportunity.

“It’s also a great opportunity for us to serve our veterans that have given back to us, but it’s really causing us to look at our practices and finding ways to improve,” said Norton.

Officials said they could not stress enough that these claims must be completed to ensure they get the most out of the act’s benefits. After all, this is meant to give back to those who sacrificed so much for our freedom.

The best way to file a claim is at the veteran’s affairs website here or call them at 1-800-827-1000

