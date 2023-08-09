Your Life
Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee awards scholarships to high school students

Two of the recipients went to Cibola High School in Yuma.
By Alexandra Rangel
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 4:22 PM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
YUMA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The Arizona Super Bowl Host Committee awarded 10 Arizona students full-tuition scholarships. Although Super Bowl 57 is long over, the committee hopes to make a lasting impact by helping improve access to quality education. The scholarships were awarded to high school graduates attending in-state universities starting this fall.

Jennie Patel, with the Super Bowl Host Committee, said they interviewed students across Arizona. “We chose students who had the grit and determination to start this educational journey and finish this educational journey,” she said.

The committee partnered with Education Forward Arizona, an education advocacy nonprofit, for the selection process. Sedona Bermudez from Cibola High School in Yuma was one of the recipients. She’s a first-generation college student and will be attending the University of Arizona.

Bermudez will start her degree in the fall and hopes to become an architect building sustainable homes. “My parents have always raised me to be better than them, so they always really encouraged me to go to college. I know I did not want to go into student debt. At one point, I went through a crisis where I was like, OK, I really need scholarships, so that really motivated me,” she said.

On top of tuition, the students will also be paired with a mentor to help them through their college journey.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

