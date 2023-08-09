Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Arizona Coyotes owner intends to buy land in Mesa for possible sports arena

Arizona Coyotes
Arizona Coyotes(MGN Online)
By Alexis Cortez
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 8:32 AM MST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- After missing out on bringing a potential sports arena and entertainment district to Tempe, the Arizona Coyotes organization isn’t backing down. On Wednesday, the club announced Alex Meruelo, Coyotes owner, chairman and governor, intends to buy a parcel of land in Mesa to be the next potential site for a sports arena and entertainment district.

The Coyotes issued the statement below:

In late June, the Coyotes said they identified six possible sites for the potential arena. President and CEO Xavier Gutierrez said each of those sites was located near the Loop 101, but didn’t give a specific location. However, sources previously told Arizona’s Family the old site of the Fiesta Mall could be the next home of the Coyotes.

The Coyotes thanked those who voted yes and said the future of the team is to be determined.

If the land is purchased, it would cancel out the need for a public referendum, which failed the Tempe sports district plans in May. The team plays at Mullett Arena at ASU, currently in its second year as part of a three-year-agreement. However, Mullet Arena only seats 5,000 people.

In May, Tempe voters overwhelmingly rejected the proposed $2.1 billion entertainment district and arena. That complex was proposed to be built on 46 acres of public land currently used as a landfill near Rio Salado Parkway and Priest Drive. However, the plan experienced pushback from the City of Phoenix and Sky Harbor Airport, who said apartments would be in a high-noise area because of the airport and other parts of the project would be built less than two miles from the airport runway. Supporters for the project said it would’ve brought 7,000 jobs to the area.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Christine Lindstrom was hiking near 51st Avenue and Happy Valley Road.
Woman who went missing during Phoenix hike found dead
A few restaurants in the Valley need to clean up their kitchens.
Propane bottle on butter, fuzzy growth on bell peppers found at Phoenix-area restaurants
Tempe police were called to a possible victim down at the mall near I-10 and Baseline Road...
Tempe police searching for suspects after fight injures employee at Arizona Mills Mall
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says
The search for Sal began after he was last seen leaving a Khol’s store near 19th Avenue and...
Missing grandfather found dead in north Phoenix park

Latest News

Arizona Coyotes right wing Clayton Keller, middle, celebrates his goal against the St. Louis...
Arizona Coyotes tickets go on sale Friday; what you need to know
He was cut less than two weeks after the team signed him to a 1-year contract on July 1.
Ex-Coyote Galchenyuk to check into player assistance program after outburst during Scottsdale arrest
New court documents say now-former Arizona Coyotes player Alexander Galchenyuk made violent...
Former Arizona Coyotes player allegedly threatened Scottsdale police
He was cut less than two weeks after the team signed him to a 1-year contract on July 1.
Docs: Ex-Coyotes player threatened to kill Scottsdale officers’ families, used racial slurs