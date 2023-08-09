Arizona Coyotes owner intends to buy land in Mesa for possible sports arena

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- After missing out on bringing a potential sports arena and entertainment district to Tempe, the Arizona Coyotes organization isn’t backing down. On Wednesday, the club announced Alex Meruelo, Coyotes owner, chairman and governor, intends to buy a parcel of land in Mesa to be the next potential site for a sports arena and entertainment district.

The Coyotes issued the statement below:

“We can confirm that Coyotes Owner, Chairman & Governor Alex Meruelo has executed a Letter of Intent to purchase a parcel of land located in Mesa, Arizona to be the potential site for a sports arena and entertainment district for the Club. The Coyotes remain committed to building the first privately funded sports facility in Arizona history and ensuring the Valley as the Club’s permanent home. In addition to this property in Mesa, the Club will continue to explore other potential sites in the East Valley. “We appreciate the tremendous support that we have received from many communities, elected officials, and community leaders who have expressed their desire to see the Coyotes remain in the Valley permanently. We would also like to thank NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman and Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly for their steadfast support of the Club’s efforts to find a permanent arena solution, and for their recognition that Arizona is a tremendous hockey market. “Our incredibly loyal and passionate fan base is extremely excited about our team and the incredible additions we’ve made this summer including Matt Dumba, Jason Zucker, Alex Kerfoot, Nick Bjugstad, Troy Stecher, Sean Durzi and the top prospect in the world, Logan Cooley. In order to ensure that our fans and fans in waiting can experience “Mullet Magic” and the most exciting environment in the NHL, the Coyotes are very pleased to make available a very limited number of single-game tickets starting this Friday, August 11. “We will have no further comment at this time.”

In late June, the Coyotes said they identified six possible sites for the potential arena. President and CEO Xavier Gutierrez said each of those sites was located near the Loop 101, but didn’t give a specific location. However, sources previously told Arizona’s Family the old site of the Fiesta Mall could be the next home of the Coyotes.

The Coyotes thanked those who voted yes and said the future of the team is to be determined.

If the land is purchased, it would cancel out the need for a public referendum, which failed the Tempe sports district plans in May. The team plays at Mullett Arena at ASU, currently in its second year as part of a three-year-agreement. However, Mullet Arena only seats 5,000 people.

In May, Tempe voters overwhelmingly rejected the proposed $2.1 billion entertainment district and arena. That complex was proposed to be built on 46 acres of public land currently used as a landfill near Rio Salado Parkway and Priest Drive. However, the plan experienced pushback from the City of Phoenix and Sky Harbor Airport, who said apartments would be in a high-noise area because of the airport and other parts of the project would be built less than two miles from the airport runway. Supporters for the project said it would’ve brought 7,000 jobs to the area.

