6 Mega Millions players win $10K in Arizona
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 3:07 PM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The Mega Millions lottery finally had a big jackpot winner, and the lucky person bought their ticket in Florida. Though many of us are disappointed we didn’t win, at the very least, there are $10,000 winners who bought tickets in Arizona from Tuesday night’s drawing.
There were six $10,000 Mega Millions winners on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, sold at:
- Safeway, 10773 N Scottsdale Rd, Scottsdale, AZ
- Frys Food Store, 3255 S Rural Rd, Tempe, AZ
- Circle K, 614 W Roosevelt St, Phoenix, AZ
- Speedway, 7910 E Golf Links Rd, Tucson, AZ
- Corner Market, 1010 W Southern Ave, Tempe, AZ
- Safeway, 4747 E Greenway Rd, Phoenix, AZ + Megaplier = $20,000
The winning numbers were 13, 19, 20, 32, 33 and Mega Ball: 14.
