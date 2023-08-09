Your Life
6 Mega Millions players win $10K in Arizona

Six players cashed in to win big prizes!
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 3:07 PM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The Mega Millions lottery finally had a big jackpot winner, and the lucky person bought their ticket in Florida. Though many of us are disappointed we didn’t win, at the very least, there are $10,000 winners who bought tickets in Arizona from Tuesday night’s drawing.

There were six $10,000 Mega Millions winners on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, sold at:

The winning numbers were 13, 19, 20, 32, 33 and Mega Ball: 14.

