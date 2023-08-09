6 Mega Millions players win $10K in Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The Mega Millions lottery finally had a big jackpot winner, and the lucky person bought their ticket in Florida. Though many of us are disappointed we didn’t win, at the very least, there are $10,000 winners who bought tickets in Arizona from Tuesday night’s drawing.

There were six $10,000 Mega Millions winners on Tuesday, August 8, 2023, sold at:

The winning numbers were 13, 19, 20, 32, 33 and Mega Ball: 14.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.