3 in critical condition after driver crashes into dialysis center in north Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Three people are in critical condition after a driver plowed into a medical office building in north Phoenix on Wednesday afternoon. The collision happened at a dialysis center at 19th and Dunlap avenues just before 1 p.m.

According to Phoenix Fire Capt. Todd Keller, the driver, who was a dialysis patient, was coming to get her treatment when she drove all the way through the building, hitting the back wall. The three people sitting near the door were struck by the driver. Phoenix firefighters tell Arizona’s Family that a man and woman in their 40s are in critical condition, and a woman in her 30s is also in critical condition. All three are expected to survive, according to police. The driver wasn’t hospitalized.

Arizona’s Family news chopper was over the scene and found fire crews outside North Phoenix Dialysis with stretchers. There was also a hole and damage in the front of the building. Staff members were wheeling out other patients through the wreckage.

Patients who witnessed the crash said it sounded like a bomb going off. “Big bang, building shook. A lot of chaos. It was all to my back,” one man said. “I saw the car come crashing through the glass. It swooped up the patients. Three patients got hurt,” another patient added. “It sounded like an explosion. It didn’t sound like no car crash, it sounded like a bomb. Boom, boom, boom.”

Anthony Rader, another patient, says he was inches away from where the car drove through the building. “I was watching my TV and all of a sudden I see the car bust through the glass, pushing three people all the way into the back room. It was out of nowhere,” Rader said. “I don’t have words but it’s kind of freaky. I’m kind of freaking out myself. If I hadn’t come in early, I would have been number four. I was supposed to sit on that side and I got here early.”

Phoenix Police are still working to find out what led up to the crash or if the driver had a medical emergency. The investigation is ongoing.

