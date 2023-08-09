Your Life
2 people hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after crash in Peoria

The crash happened near 71st and Grand Avenues.
The crash happened near 71st and Grand Avenues.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 8:42 PM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Two people are fighting for their lives after a car crash in Peoria on Tuesday evening.

The crash happened near 71st and Grand Avenues. Police say two people were taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. It is not known if speed or impairment are factors in the crash.

Police say northwest Grand Avenue at West Butler Drive and 71st Avenue will be closed as crews work to clear the scene and investigate the crash. There is no estimated time of reopening.

