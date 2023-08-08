Your Life
Tuberculosis case confirmed at Bullhead City elementary school; testing available

TB tests are free, those who test positive will be notified and any subsequent exam or treatment will also be at no cost.(AP)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 2:30 PM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The Mohave County Department of Health and the Bullhead City School District have announced a testing schedule after a positive case of Tuberculosis at an elementary school.

According to MCDPH, individuals might have been exposed last spring at Diamondback Elementary School. Health department officials believe they might have been exposed between March through June and the person who tested positive has not been on or near a school campus since the school year began on July 31st. As for the reason for the delay in testing, health officials noted that there was no formal diagnosis until Aug. 1, so medical and public health providers weren’t able to take action until they were notified.

Testing will be conducted on Friday, Aug. 11, during regular school hours at Diamondback Elementary. Parents and guardians must sign a consent form for students and there is no charge for the exam or a follow-up visit. Parents with children in more than one grade may test at the same time and only those who test positive will be notified by the county health department. The tests will be free and there anyone testing positive won’t have to pay for any follow-up exam or treatment.

Current testing schedule:

  • 9:00 a.m. - Current fifth graders at Bullhead City Middle School
  • 10:00 a.m. - Current fourth graders at Diamondback Elementary School
  • 11:00 a.m. - Current third graders at Diamondback Elementary School
  • 12:00 p.m. - Diamondback, BCSD, Chartwells and other employees
  • 1:00 p.m. - Current second graders at Diamondback Elementary School
  • 2:00 p.m. - Current first graders at Diamondback Elementary School
  • 3:00 p.m. - Those unable to come during scheduled blocks

How dangerous is TB?

Tuberculosis is caused by bacteria resulting in an infection that typically affects the lungs. According to the American Pulmonary Association, “It’s not easy to contract an infection of tuberculosis.” A person must usually have close contact with the infected person for a substantial length of time to get TB. Normal and casual with a person with TB is not enough for someone to pass it on to others. Doctors say tuberculosis infection and disease can be cured with medication.

Map of Diamondback Elementary in Bullhead City, AZ.
Map of Diamondback Elementary in Bullhead City, AZ.(Arizona's Family)

