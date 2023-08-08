Teens speed through school, now students at Arizona State University

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - “It really started when I was in kindergarten, and I felt that I was too smart for this, says Monty Hernandez, a 13-year-old sophomore at Arizona State University.

His sister, Shelby, 16, is also an ASU Sophomore. “I actually almost got held back in first grade. I think, I don’t know, I struggled with reading for a year. And then I was deemed advanced in elementary school,” Shelby says.

Calling them ‘whiz kids’ would be an understatement. Shelby and Monty are among a trend of youngsters speeding through k-12 and fast-tracking to college.

Haley Taylor Schlitz, of Dallas, graduated high school at 13 years old, earned her Bachelor of Science degree at 16, and went on to law school. She became the youngest black law school graduate in America at only 19. “I got my Bachelor of Science in Education at 16 years old,” said Schiltz.

“It’s pretty remarkable what they’re able to do. I, you know, it’s hard not to reflect on what you were at 12 or 14 or 15 and just be blown away. And I’ve been very fortunate to probably come across hundreds of these individuals over my career, and they’re all very unique,” said Matt Lopez, ASU’s Deputy Vice President of Academic Enterprise Enrollment.

Michael Kearney of Hawaii holds the Guinness World Record as the youngest college graduate ever at age ten, homeschooled by his mother in the late 1990s.

“Education is different. Even here in Arizona, we have an effort that really promotes students to move on when ready. In fact, that’s what it’s called ‘Move On When Ready.’ The idea is, why do we have to set these kind of formal boundaries or timelines, when a student clearly has met the proficiency and the intended outcomes? I think the improvement of online education has provided an incredible amount of flexibility for some families,” says Lopez.

Shelby wants to become a dermatologist, earning her degree online. Her brother, Monty, is an aspiring Neurologist who attends campus classes. “The work was a lot harder. I could tell immediately,” Monty says. “You didn’t spend your whole day in classes. You like you actually had to put in more time for the work instead of in high school.”

Shelby says the transition to college work wasn’t hard for her. “It was just more work. The classes are shorter, but you have to put in more of your own time into it. So that’s the biggest change. I did really good in biology. I didn’t really struggle at all,” she says.

“We always want to make sure we build us kind of a support team around the student because they’re very unique. Their circumstances are very unique. Most of them don’t live in the residence. Halls, you know, because of their age. And so we have to provide a University experience that is just as fulfilling and full and safe as any of our students,” Lopez says.

Dr. Jennifer Gatt, a Neuropsychologist at Southwest Neuropsychology Services, explains the highs and lows of kids moving to and through college quickly.

“To have a child go on to the university or post-secondary education at an early age is really unusual and extraordinary. For kids whose needs aren’t being met in their current setting, going to a community college going to [or a] University really allows them to pursue their interests, which, I think keeps them motivated to keep learning. I also see that kids feel like there’s no room for failure. There’s no room for them to not do well, and having obstacles and falling down and failing or getting a bad grade. So I am fearful that sometimes kids will move into those settings and feel they have to be perfect. They have to know everything, " Dr. Gatt says.

“With my son I knew very early when he was about nine months. I would get the kids in the car, get them in their car seats. I would say we’re going one place, and if I veered off my path to go get coffee or something, Monty would hit the window and be pointing in the direction I should have went. So he actually comprehended what I was saying and the directions to go wherever we needed to go,” says Danielle Hernandez, mother of Monty and Shelby.

She was also extraordinarily smart as a youngster, graduating high school earlier than her peers and a college Master’s degree. “I tell my kids do what you want to do. They just took that path and just applied what they needed to to get where they want it to be. And they’re kind of running their own journey.”

