Teacher salaries in Arizona range from $35K - $75K

Teacher Pay in Arizona
Teacher Pay in Arizona(MGN)
By Melissa Ziedy
Updated: 41 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona ranks 25th for the highest salaries across the country, with an average salary of $58K. When comparing districts, the average teacher salaries in Arizona vary by $40K, from $35K - $75K, according to the Arizona Auditor General.

The highest-paid school district in the state is Sentinel Elementary School District in Maricopa County. It pays its teachers an average salary of $75.6K. The lowest-paid school district is St. David Unified School District in Cochise County, with an average salary of $36K.

Maricopa County

In the state’s largest county, Sentinel Elementary School District is also the highest paid. Rounding out the top five highest-paid school districts in Maricopa County are Arlington Elementary, Glendale Unified, Wilson Elementary and Tolleson Union.

The lowest paid in Maricopa County are Saddle Mountain Unified, Glendale Elementary, Union Elementary, Wickenburg Unified and Fountain Hills Unified.

Search All School Districts

Below is a chart that contains teacher salaries for more than 200 school districts in Arizona. You can search for your school or sort from high to low.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

