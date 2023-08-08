Suns, Mercury announce partnership with OVG Hospitality

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Phoenix Suns and the Phoenix Mercury have announced a partnership with Oak View Group’s (OVG) food and beverage division, OVG Hospitality, in efforts to improve the overall fan experience at Suns and Mercury games, as well as concerts and live events at Footprint Center.

“Our commitment is to continue to find innovative ways to invest in our community and put forth our championship mentality in everything we do, on and off the floor,” said Mat Ishbia, Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury owner. “From the moment fans walk through our doors, we want every part of their game-day experience to be world-class and something they can only have in Phoenix – the best basketball city in the world.”

OVG Hospitality’s features include a constantly changing menu throughout the year, showcasing premier food and beverage selections in all clubs, suites and concessions throughout the lower and upper concourses while using new technology to ensure faster lines at concessions.

“Every fan should be treated to a best-in-class experience, and that includes providing top-quality food and beverage options and unrivaled service,” said Josh Bartelstein, chief executive officer of the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury. “Through our partnership with OVG we are significantly raising the standards of excellence for our fans and further elevating Phoenix as the preeminent city for sports and entertainment.”

