Study: State Farm Stadium is 2nd most affordable NFL venue for families

Taking a family of four to an NFL game in Phoenix costs over $250 less than at the league's most expensive venue, Allegiant Stadium.(Arizona's Family)
By Aaron Schmidt
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 3:23 PM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Football season is creeping up on football fanatics all over the country. It’s almost time for the preseason to start, fantasy drafts are being planned, and supporters are already buying tickets for the upcoming regular season games. To the delight of Arizona Cardinals fans, State Farm Stadium is ranked second in the NFL among the most affordable venues for a family outing, according to a study by Pickswise.com.

For a family of four, a day at State Farm Stadium costs $474.04, with tickets ($91.34), parking ($14.70), food/beverages ($17.25), and souvenirs ($25.99) taking effect. Four hot dogs, two beers, two soft drinks, two souvenir hats and parking at State Farm Stadium is nearly $250 less than the league’s most expensive venue, Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders.

The cheapest venue is Paycor Stadium, home of the Cincinnati Bengals, where the cost of a family of four to see a Bengals game is $469.96. After State Farm Stadium, the next cheapest stadiums are the Detroit Lions’ Ford Field ($485.98), Jacksonville Jaguars’ TIAA Bank Field, and Hard Rock Stadium ($499.30)

Levi’s Stadium (49ers), Gillette Stadium (New England Patriots), and Lambeau Field (Green Bay Packers) are the next three expensive venues behind Allegiant Stadium. The cost of an NFL game isn’t cheap, but with an injured Kyler Murray and a projected last-place NFC West finish, the cost of an NFL Sunday in Glendale is significantly cheaper compared to other cities.

