Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Singing to Alzheimer’s residents in north Scottsdale facitliy

Something Good is sponsored by Papa Murphy's | These kids volunteer and sing to Alzheimer's patients in Scottsdale retirement home.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 9:37 AM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Bringing joy to folks with Alzheimer’s — that’s how a group of volunteers are doing Something good through the gift of song and music.

These kids go in every week to the Lone Mountain Memory Care facility in north Scottsdale, near Cave Creek. Arizona’s Family viewer Krisha Saunders wrote in to tell us about how the group sings songs to brighten up the day of the facility’s residents. While that, of course, is something pretty wonderful, Krisha wanted to shine a light on Brendan Anderson, who happens to be in charge of worship service programming and music at Highlands Church in Scottsdale.

When Krisha told him about what the kids do, he immediately offered to go on his day off on a weekly basis to play his guitar while the kids sing. Brendan even went so far as to research songs and create songbooks. Krisha shared how much the residents enjoy music and how much it helps them. Even in the late stages of Alzheimer’s — when verbal communication is hard — Kirsha wrote, “It is such a joy to see how much the residents come to life with Brendan’s music and the Children’s voices.”

And that is indeed Something Good!

Tell us Something Good. Go to the Something Good page on azfamily.com and click ‘Share Your Story’ to nominate someone who has gone above and beyond to do something good in their community.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Christine Lindstrom was hiking near 51st Avenue and Happy Valley Road.
Woman who went missing during Phoenix hike found dead
A few restaurants in the Valley need to clean up their kitchens.
Propane bottle on butter, fuzzy growth on bell peppers found at Phoenix-area restaurants
Tempe police were called to a possible victim down at the mall near I-10 and Baseline Road...
Tempe police searching for suspects after fight injures employee at Arizona Mills Mall
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says
The search for Sal began after he was last seen leaving a Khol’s store near 19th Avenue and...
Missing grandfather found dead in north Phoenix park

Latest News

Teacher Pay in Arizona
Teacher salaries in Arizona range from $35K - $75K
The school level with the widest range gap is elementary school teachers, which has the highest...
A surprising fact about Arizona's average teacher salaries
Pinal County officials say migrant deaths are up compared to last year.
Officials: Migrant deaths are rising at the Arizona-Mexico border
Public input is wanted for the $20 million renovation project.
Major changes are coming to Tempe's Mill Ave