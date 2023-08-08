Singing to Alzheimer’s residents in north Scottsdale facitliy

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Bringing joy to folks with Alzheimer’s — that’s how a group of volunteers are doing Something good through the gift of song and music.

These kids go in every week to the Lone Mountain Memory Care facility in north Scottsdale, near Cave Creek. Arizona’s Family viewer Krisha Saunders wrote in to tell us about how the group sings songs to brighten up the day of the facility’s residents. While that, of course, is something pretty wonderful, Krisha wanted to shine a light on Brendan Anderson, who happens to be in charge of worship service programming and music at Highlands Church in Scottsdale.

When Krisha told him about what the kids do, he immediately offered to go on his day off on a weekly basis to play his guitar while the kids sing. Brendan even went so far as to research songs and create songbooks. Krisha shared how much the residents enjoy music and how much it helps them. Even in the late stages of Alzheimer’s — when verbal communication is hard — Kirsha wrote, “It is such a joy to see how much the residents come to life with Brendan’s music and the Children’s voices.”

And that is indeed Something Good!

