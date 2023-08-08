Your Life
Police investigating after body found in Scottsdale canal

A man was found dead in a canal near Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd. and Sweetwater Ave. in Scottsdale...
A man was found dead in a canal near Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd. and Sweetwater Ave. in Scottsdale Tuesday afternoon.(Arizona's Family)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 2:35 PM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) Scottsdale police and firefighters are on scene after a body was found in a canal on Tuesday afternoon.

Just before 2 p.m., crews were dispatched to the area of Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard and Sweetwater Avenue. Police say firefighters are now assisting officers in recovering a man’s body from the canal. Detectives and the department’s Crime Scene Unit are also responding, but additional information was not immediately available.

