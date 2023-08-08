Police investigating after body found in Scottsdale canal
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 2:35 PM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — Scottsdale police and firefighters are on scene after a body was found in a canal on Tuesday afternoon.
Just before 2 p.m., crews were dispatched to the area of Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard and Sweetwater Avenue. Police say firefighters are now assisting officers in recovering a man’s body from the canal. Detectives and the department’s Crime Scene Unit are also responding, but additional information was not immediately available.
