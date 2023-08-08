Phoenix couple says they’re the latest victim of a fake contractor

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Raquel Wightman says owning a 40-year-old home comes with a lot of upkeep. “Oh, it’s constant maintenance. I mean the air conditioning. Just everything,” Raquel said as she walked On Your Side around her home. “So, this is the window that we wanted to replace,” she said, pointing to a large, decades-old plate glass window looking into her front yard.

That glass is the very reason why Raquel and her husband want to replace their living room window and patio doors with something that’s more decorative and energy efficient. “Our electric bill is really high, so we thought we should update the doors because they’re probably leaking air, which they are.”

So, Raquel looked around and wound up hiring a guy named Daniel Bustos, who owns a company called Unique Windows to the World. For just over $18,706, Bustos told Raquel he could replace those aging doors and windows with something a lot better.

He said all he needed to get started was $9,000 — that’s 50% of the entire project. But after handing over these two checks totaling more than $9,352, Raquel still has her old doors and windows, and it’s been over a year. “I feel like idiotic. Like I should have checked him out,” she said.

On Your Side checked him out and we didn’t like what we found regarding Daniel Bustos. Turns out, he’s not licensed by the Arizona Registrar of Contractors, meaning he’s operating as a fake contractor.

So, what’s Bustos have to say for himself? In a phone conversation, he told On Your Side all kinds of excuses like “...we had an issue with getting product” and “I was in an accident and couldn’t work for 10 weeks.” But he did promise to return all $9,352 back to Raquel. But after dragging out the pending refund for two weeks, the company wrote On Your Side one final email recently saying, “Unique Windows is filing for bankruptcy.”

On Your Side went to Unique Windows to the World and discovered the office appeared to be abandoned. But we found a business card taped to the door left behind by a general contractor.

On Your Side called that contractor, and he told me he was also a victim of Unique Windows to the World. The contractor says the company charged $88,000 to install windows on new homes that he was building but received nothing for his money. The legitimate and licensed contractor, who is now a victim, didn’t want us to use his name but said, “I have about $88,000 in deposits for window packages that should have been here last month.”

That doesn’t spell good news for victims like Raquel. She believes there are many other victims of Daniel Bustos and says the fake contractor knew exactly what he was doing when he was taking down payments for projects. “I feel like he stole my money and just took it,” she said.

On Your Side has been contacted by a total of three victims who say they all gave Daniel Bustos money only for him to vanish. The amount totals more than $100,000.

The Arizona Registrar of Contractors is now involved and investigating. And by the way, On Your Side searched federal bankruptcy records and we did not discover anything filings under Unique Windows to the World or Daniel Bustos.

