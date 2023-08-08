Your Life
Phoenix community believes crimes are going underreported in Spanish-speaking neighborhoods

While Phoenix police say violent crimes are trending down, some organizations feel the latest stats don't reflect what the Latino community sees daily.
By Alexis Dominguez
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 5:09 PM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police say violent crimes are trending down, while some community organizations feel the city’s latest statistics don’t reflect the reality the Latino community sees on a daily basis.

The language barrier and immigration status are two main reasons why organizations in Maryvale feel crimes are underreported. Especially when statistics from the City of Phoenix show nearly 80% of the people in the area are Latinos. “Actually, if Phoenix police got ahold of all the data, we’d be talking about different numbers,” said José Guzmán, the founder of the nonprofit organization Padres y Parientes de Victimas de Crimen.

No one wants to see crime in their neighborhood, but Guzmán feels people are not as willing to call 9-1-1 in a neighborhood with a reputation for high crime. “There are a huge number of Hispanics street vendors who are robbed 3 to 4 times a day,” he said.

Guzmán believes criminals know the Latino community is afraid of law enforcement, retaliation and deportation and will most likely not file a report. It’s one of the reasons why his organization works closely with Silent Witness and Phoenix police. “What we do here is help them to have confidence and report the crime. This foundation also has a private room where they come, they report, and the police come,” he said.

Phoenix police report violent crime is down 2% for the first half of this year compared to last, while homicides and robberies are down more than 10%. “I don’t think so. I see more crime. I see crime on any corner, 67th Avenue, 75th Avenue, 83rd Avenue and Thomas, Indian School,” said Rosa Pastrana, who created the Maryvale Block Watch, formerly known as Osborn Block Watch.

She feels crime has only gotten worse. “It’s more bad because now there is more homeless, more guns,” Pastrana said. She believes the only way to gain the community’s trust is by building a relationship. “The community, Latinos, and the officers need to come and speak together,” said Pastrana. “Maybe putting more bilingual officers to understand more the community.”

Phoenix police want to make it clear if someone has information about a crime or is a victim, officers do not ask for immigration status or a social security number. They also say information can be submitted through Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (480-948-6377), 480-TESTIGO (480-837-8446) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477).

