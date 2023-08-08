Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Northern Arizona reacts to area surrounding Grand Canyon likely becoming a national monument

A large part of President Biden's visit will focus on the environment around the Grand Canyon and protecting more of the land from mining.
By Elliott Polakoff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 10:07 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND CANYON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - As President Biden visits Arizona, a large part will focus on the environment around the Grand Canyon and protecting more of the land from mining. It’s something the tribes and environmentalists have been pushing for, but not everyone supports the plan.

“The literal name of the monument means where the indigenous people roam,” Biden’s National Climate Advisor Ali Zaidi told White House press reporters earlier this evening. “This is also an incredibly important ecosystem in terms of climate resilience.”

If the area surrounding the Grand Canyon becomes a national monument, it would be further protected from uranium mining after former President Barack Obama put a 20-year pause on new uranium mining claims back in 2012.

“It would permanently protect the water resources and the cultural resources of this region which are quite literally irreplaceable,” Grand Canyon Trust Energy Director Amber Reimondo said.

Reimondo says expanding uranium mining increases the potential for contaminated water from the Colorado River and requires too much water as Arizona faces an ongoing shortage. “We’re risking dewatering our precious aquifers that feed groundwater systems and feed the water that we all rely on,” she said.

But Mohave County Supervisor Buster Johnson says the potential economic positives far outweigh any negatives from uranium mining. “We can mine in other states, but the quality is real low,” Johnson said. “But they can blend it with ours and then get a useful amount of uranium.”

Johnson wasn’t surprised by the news that President Biden is preparing to declare this land surrounding the Grand Canyon a national monument. But he says the fight for more access to uranium mining isn’t over. “Utah has a lawsuit against the Biden administration over the Grand Staircase where they did the same thing, a monument,” he said. “They have said that they’d be willing to have us join their lawsuit.”

Johnson says he expects Mohave County to be part of that lawsuit moving forward.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Christine Lindstrom was hiking near 51st Avenue and Happy Valley Road.
Woman who went missing during Phoenix hike found dead
The shooting happened near 32nd and Vogel avenues, north of Dunlap Avenue.
Woman dead, man hurt after shooting at north Phoenix apartment complex
Tempe police were called to a possible victim down at the mall near I-10 and Baseline Road...
Tempe police searching for suspects after fight injures employee at Arizona Mills Mall
The Arizona Department of Public Safety says it found a deceased body at the Arizona State...
DPS: Second body found on Arizona State Capitol grounds in less than 2 weeks
Mary Clifton, 39, is accused of running from Phoenix police and siccing a dog on officers.
Woman arrested after allegedly siccing dog on Phoenix police

Latest News

A large part of President Biden's visit will focus on the environment around the Grand Canyon...
President Biden to designate Grand Canyon as a monument
Michelle Lespron returned to her Tucson home after vacation to the unexpected guest in her...
Caught On Camera: Snake pulled from toilet in Tucson home
Arizona State University students Shelby and Monty are among a trend of youngsters speeding...
'Whiz Kids' speed through school, now students at Arizona State University
It's like a scene from a movie. An Arizona woman returned home from vacation to a snake in her...
Caught On Video: Snake pulled out of Tucson woman's toilet