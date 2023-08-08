Your Life
Mom mourns, demands justice after daughter killed in Phoenix road rage shooting

Gunman followed the couple home to their apartment complex in north PHoenix.
By Steven Sarabia
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 11:31 AM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Valley mother is morning the loss of her daughter after she was shot and killed in a violent road rage incident over the weekend.

Alyssa Leonard was on her way home with her fiancé after spending the weekend with family. According to police there was a road rage incident on their way home, the suspect followed the couple all the way to their apartment near 32nd and Vogel Avenues.

“We just want justice,” said Freida Mendez, Alyssa Leonard’s mother. “It hurts to lose a child, no mother wants to get a call like that.”

Arizona’s Family spoke with Mendez on how they want someone to come forward with information on the suspect. “This person took my daughter, a mother, and a sister from her family.” Mendez says her daughter spent the weekend at her house to swim. This would be the last time she saw her alive. Alyssa Leonard was killed, her fiancé was shot and rushed to the hospital. she leaves behind a daughter who turned 10 over the weekend. “It’s been hard, I’m trying hard to be strong. I have to stay strong for my granddaughter that lost her mom.”

If you would like to help with the GoFundMe, click/tap here.

