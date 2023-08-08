Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Mattel is releasing a limited-edition Weird Barbie doll

The Weird Barbie doll will feature the hot pink outfit Kate McKinnon wore in the movie,...
The Weird Barbie doll will feature the hot pink outfit Kate McKinnon wore in the movie, markings on Barbie's face, plus cut and colored hair.(Mattel via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 7:10 AM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – “Barbie” is already a mega-hit movie, crossing $1 billion in ticket sales worldwide.

And now Mattel is trying to cash in on the success by expanding its Barbie line to include some of the characters and outfits that appeared in the film.

That includes a limited-edition Weird Barbie for sale.

Actress Kate McKinnon played Weird Barbie in the movie.

The new doll will feature the hot pink outfit McKinnon wore in the movie, markings on Barbie’s face, plus cut and colored hair.

It represents a doll that Mattel says has “been played with a little too much.”

Weird Barbie is available for preorder for $50 on Mattel’s website until Aug. 18.

But it will be a while before customers can hold one. The doll won’t get shipped out until May of next year.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Christine Lindstrom was hiking near 51st Avenue and Happy Valley Road.
Woman who went missing during Phoenix hike found dead
A few restaurants in the Valley need to clean up their kitchens.
Propane bottle on butter, fuzzy growth on bell peppers found at Phoenix-area restaurants
Tempe police were called to a possible victim down at the mall near I-10 and Baseline Road...
Tempe police searching for suspects after fight injures employee at Arizona Mills Mall
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says
The search for Sal began after he was last seen leaving a Khol’s store near 19th Avenue and...
Missing grandfather found dead in north Phoenix park

Latest News

Amazon told the Scottsdale couple that the unwanted packages could be their responsibility even...
Scottsdale couple inundated with packages in ‘brushing’ scam
The couple has been receiving waves of junk from Amazon they didn't order. It's likely part of...
Brushing scam sends free, unwanted junk to Scottsdale couple
AZFAMILY | First Alert Weather Update for 6am Tuesday 08/08/23 - Thumbnail
Fast moving storms cool East Valley
The 37,000 Scouts, who hailed from 156 countries and were mostly teenagers, folded up their...
South Korea evacuates thousands of Scouts from coastal campsite as tropical storm nears