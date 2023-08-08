Man dead after late-night shooting in Peoria

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- One man is dead and another has been detained for questioning in an overnight shooting in a Peoria neighborhood.

Peoria police were called out just before 11:30 p.m. Monday near Lone Mountain Pkwy and El Mirage Road. When they arrived they found a man who had been shot who was pronounced dead on scene. Detectives believe that everyone involved in the shooting knew each other and have detained a man for questioning. Currently, investigators are still trying to figure out what role the car played in the shooting as video footage shows a visible bullet hole on the rear passenger door.

At this time, Peoria Police say there is no threat to the neighborhood, but it’s unclear they are looking for other individuals in connection to the shooting. No other information has been released.

