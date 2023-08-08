Your Life
LIVE: Monsoon storms hit East Valley, heavy rain seen in Chandler; 5K without power in Ahwatukee

By April Warnecke
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 6:05 AM MST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Monsoon storm chances continue today across parts of Arizona. Parts of the Valley saw morning thunderstorms and there’s a slight chance for more this evening. The better chance of storms is across the high country of Northern and Eastern Arizona, along with Southern Arizona.

Monsoon moisture remains in place across the region tomorrow and into Thursday and temperatures will be slightly cooler for the next few days and through the rest of the workweek. Look for a Valley high of 110 degrees today, 108 tomorrow and just 106 by Friday.

Over the weekend, dry air returns to the state and slight storm chances only exist for the high country. Temperatures in the Valley are expected to climb back above 110 by Sunday.

