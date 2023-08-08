Your Life
Jaime’s Local Love Podcast: The Cerreta Candy Company - Where Local Love began

We go back to the start for the premiere episode
Jaime's Local Love Podcast
Jaime's Local Love Podcast(Arizona's Family)
By Jaime Cerreta
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 1:28 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Host Jaime Cerreta introduces us to the source of her love of local. As a little girl, she watched two very important people work as business owners in the ice cream and candy industries. Jaime launches this podcast by interviewing her parents—the reason she feels so passionate about local business owners—Jim and Kathy Cerreta

