Jaime’s Local Love Podcast: The Cerreta Candy Company - Where Local Love began

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Host Jaime Cerreta introduces us to the source of her love of local. As a little girl, she watched two very important people work as business owners in the ice cream and candy industries. Jaime launches this podcast by interviewing her parents—the reason she feels so passionate about local business owners—Jim and Kathy Cerreta

LISTEN & SUBSCRIBE

Available Now: Stream | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts (coming soon) | Amazon Music | Google Podcasts (coming soon)

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.