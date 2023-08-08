Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

How ADOT is working to make sure Phoenix’s homeless can get ID cards

In this photo, an employee is operating the ADOT system at the Human Services Center in...
In this photo, an employee is operating the ADOT system at the Human Services Center in downtown Phoenix.(ADOT)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 12:01 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The Arizona Department of Transportation recently joined a new project to help people experiencing homelessness and housing instability get a state-issued ID card.

From 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, people can now obtain IDs at the Human Services Campus in downtown Phoenix.

The office is set up to work as a “TeleMVD,” allowing clients to conduct various transactions with ADOT representatives working elsewhere. They credit this type of arrangement as reducing barriers that could help them in the journey back to independence.

“Clients who come to us for replacement ID services encounter one more barrier when faced with the 45-minute bus ride to the nearest MVD office. Now with MVD services available on campus, that barrier is removed. This is a huge win for our clients,” said Homeless ID Project Executive Director Rick Mitchell.

ADOT, for its part, says they’ve been working at the forefront to help improve access to MVD services. They said this announcement is just the start. “This partnership is a first step in using technology to expand our reach and get services to the place they are needed at the moment our customers need them,” explained Eric Jorgensen, ADOT’s Motor Vehicle Division Director.

Last year, the Homeless ID Project worked to provide over 12,000 documents, including 8,000 state-issued IDs from the Human Services Campus and in outreach programs across Maricopa and Pima counties.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Christine Lindstrom was hiking near 51st Avenue and Happy Valley Road.
Woman who went missing during Phoenix hike found dead
A few restaurants in the Valley need to clean up their kitchens.
Propane bottle on butter, fuzzy growth on bell peppers found at Phoenix-area restaurants
Tempe police were called to a possible victim down at the mall near I-10 and Baseline Road...
Tempe police searching for suspects after fight injures employee at Arizona Mills Mall
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says
The search for Sal began after he was last seen leaving a Khol’s store near 19th Avenue and...
Missing grandfather found dead in north Phoenix park

Latest News

In a visit to Arizona, President Joe Biden formally announced a national monument designation...
FULL REMARKS: Biden creates national monument near Grand Canyon
Gunman followed the couple home to their apartment complex in north PHoenix.
Mom seeks answers after deadly road rage shooting in Phoenix
President Biden was in Arizona on Tuesday to announce a national monument designation for the...
Biden announces historic Grand Canyon monument designation during Arizona visit
29-year-old Alyssa Leonard died from her injuries at an area hospital following a road rage...
Mom mourns, demands justice after daughter killed in Phoenix road rage shooting