How ADOT is working to make sure Phoenix’s homeless can get ID cards

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The Arizona Department of Transportation recently joined a new project to help people experiencing homelessness and housing instability get a state-issued ID card.

From 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, people can now obtain IDs at the Human Services Campus in downtown Phoenix.

The office is set up to work as a “TeleMVD,” allowing clients to conduct various transactions with ADOT representatives working elsewhere. They credit this type of arrangement as reducing barriers that could help them in the journey back to independence.

“Clients who come to us for replacement ID services encounter one more barrier when faced with the 45-minute bus ride to the nearest MVD office. Now with MVD services available on campus, that barrier is removed. This is a huge win for our clients,” said Homeless ID Project Executive Director Rick Mitchell.

ADOT, for its part, says they’ve been working at the forefront to help improve access to MVD services. They said this announcement is just the start. “This partnership is a first step in using technology to expand our reach and get services to the place they are needed at the moment our customers need them,” explained Eric Jorgensen, ADOT’s Motor Vehicle Division Director.

Last year, the Homeless ID Project worked to provide over 12,000 documents, including 8,000 state-issued IDs from the Human Services Campus and in outreach programs across Maricopa and Pima counties.

