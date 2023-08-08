Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Did you see it? SpaceX launch in California visible across Arizona Monday night

Falcon 9 Rocket Streaks High Across the southwestern United States
SpaceX launched another rocket Monday night from California. Sean explains what the launch was for. Plus, a break from our heat wave?
By Sean McLaughlin
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 11:36 PM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -It was a rather foggy launch over in Southern California, but Monday night’s latest SpaceX mission lit up the night sky across Arizona.

15 more Starlink satellites rode atop a reusable Falcon 9 booster that launched from Vandenberg Space Force base at 8:57 PM Arizona time. Pictures started to pour into our newsroom through our First Alert Weather app and First Alert Weather Facebook group. from Prescott, Scottsdale, Ajo, and even from viewers as far south as Puerto Penasco, just to name a few.

According to SpaceX, this was their second launch in two days, and the company says it has now delivered almost 5,000 of the tiny cube satellites into low Earth orbit to form a high-speed internet link for rural areas and developing countries. The reusable booster successfully landed on a drone ship in the Pacific Ocean shortly after launch.

Video Vault: Starlink launch lights up the skies above Arizona (and our phone lines!)

You can track the latest Starlink satellites overhead with your location.

