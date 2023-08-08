Did you see it? SpaceX launch in California visible across Arizona Monday night

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -It was a rather foggy launch over in Southern California, but Monday night’s latest SpaceX mission lit up the night sky across Arizona.

15 more Starlink satellites rode atop a reusable Falcon 9 booster that launched from Vandenberg Space Force base at 8:57 PM Arizona time. Pictures started to pour into our newsroom through our First Alert Weather app and First Alert Weather Facebook group. from Prescott, Scottsdale, Ajo, and even from viewers as far south as Puerto Penasco, just to name a few.

According to SpaceX, this was their second launch in two days, and the company says it has now delivered almost 5,000 of the tiny cube satellites into low Earth orbit to form a high-speed internet link for rural areas and developing countries. The reusable booster successfully landed on a drone ship in the Pacific Ocean shortly after launch.

