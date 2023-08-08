Diana Taurasi named WNBA Western Conference Player of the Week

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi was named WNBA Western Conference Player of the Week for games played from July 31 to August 6, the team announced. Taurasi became the first player in WNBA history to reach 10,000 career regular season points on August 3.

For Taurasi, this is her franchise-best 21st Player of the Week honor and her first since June 2017. She only trails Tina Charles (32), Candace Parker (26), Elena Delle Donne (24), and Tamika Catchings (22) for fifth most in WNBA history.

Taurasi led the league in scoring for the week, averaging 33 points in three games on 54.4% shooting while recording 4.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. Over the past week, Taurasi eclipsed her fourth career 40-plus point game with a 42-point performance on August 3, joining Michael Jordan as the only other player in WNBA and NBA history to score 40 or more at the age of 40 or older.

