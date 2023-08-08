Your Life
Developer looking to build large multi-use housing, retail project in midtown Phoenix

A multi-use community, complete with office space, restaurants and retail stores, is planned for the area of Central Avenue and Indian School Road.
By Jason Barry
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 6:19 PM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A major development project is being proposed at the northeast corner of Central Avenue and Indian School Road in Phoenix. Developers want to put in a 21-story apartment building, condo tower, senior living complex, 18-story office tower, restaurants, retail stores, a grocery store and 1,450 residential units.

Jennifer Mellor is the Chief Innovation Officer with the Greater Phoenix Chamber Foundation. “Several years ago, we saw a lot of development in downtown Phoenix, and now what we are seeing is that spreading out into other areas,” said Mellor. “Midtown has definitely been that next area of growth and opportunity for development.”

The Pivotal Group is the developer leading the project. The original plans a few years ago called for mostly commercial development. Now, developers want to turn the 18 acres of land into a multi-use community where people can live, work and shop. The project is still in the very early stages, with the next public hearing planned for Aug. 16.

Jathina Jackson lives nearby and said there’s already a buzz about what the future here looks like. “Apartments, senior homes, a grocery store, that would be great,” said Jackson. “People that don’t have transportation, it would make it easier for them to walk a mile or take a few minutes to store and get back home. This is a great location. I don’t think it should be an empty lot.”

