Caught On Camera: Snake pulled from toilet in Tucson home

TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - This story is like a scene from a movie. An Arizona woman returned home from vacation to an unexpected guest, a snake in her toilet! She called a local rattlesnake company who had to come three separate times because each time they tried to get the snake out, it would go back into the toilet.

It’s a worst nightmare for some, but it was real for Michelle. An employee with a local rattlesnake company was taking a video with one hand while grabbing the snake out of the toilet with his other hand! Luckily, he got the snake out, but not without a few scratches.

“I immediately screamed probably the most blood-curdling scream ever to come out of my body and jumped back and threw the toilet lid down,” homeowner Michelle Lespron said.

Lespron returned to her Tucson home after vacation to the unexpected guest in her toilet. “I thought literally this was only the stuff of horror novels,” she said. “I sent it to a few people afterwards, and literally every person thought I was playing a joke on them, and I’m like no that’s my bathroom, and that’s what was waiting for me after my trip.”

Lespron called Rattlesnake Solutions. They do all kinds of snake removal. The worker is taking video while trying to grab the snake and even getting bitten in the process. “It’s a coachwhip snake. They bite if you pick one up. They’re fast and intelligent snakes. There is no venom, though,” Bryan Hughes, the owner of Rattlesnake Solutions, said. “We prefer not to be bitten or bleed by anything, but it’s not any worse than getting some scratches by gardening.”

This wasn’t his first time out to the house. This snake was stubborn. He tried to get the snake out several times over the two days. Hughes says you do not need to worry, and this is extremely rare. “We get maybe one out of every 1500 calls is a snake in a toilet or less, especially a big snake like that it’s very rare,” he said.

Even after the man removes the snake from the toilet, it isn’t too happy. It tries to strike at him again. Hughes says if you find yourself in this situation, the best thing to do is call a professional to make sure it’s not venomous. “There’s a lot of reasons a snake can be in a toilet. Usually, when we get these kinds of calls, it’s because there is something wrong with the pipes in the area or the septic has an issue,” Hughes said.

While Lespron is happy for their help, she says she’s extra cautious now. “I could not use that restroom. Thank goodness I had another one,” she said. “Now, even if I’m tired in the middle of the night, I always turn the light on and lift it up carefully and look to make sure there are no critters in my toilet ready to take a bite out of my butt.”

Hughes says now is a good time to ensure your house is sealed. Don’t leave any doors open or excess water outside. He says in this extreme heat, snakes are becoming desperate for ways to stay cool and things to drink.

