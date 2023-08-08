Brush fire closes section of State Route 87 near Fountain Hills

FOUNTAIN HILLS, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A portion of State Route 87 is closed as crews work to extinguish a brush fire that ignited on Monday afternoon.

According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, the fire started near milepost 204, about 14 miles north of Fountain Hills. ADOT says the northbound lanes of State Route 87 are closed at milepost 199. The southbound lanes are unaffected.

There is no estimated time of reopening, and ADOT advises motorists to find alternate routes. It is not known what caused the brush fire.

SR 87 NB is CLOSED due to a brush fire at milepost 204 (about 14 miles north of Fountain Hills). There's no estimated time to reopen the road. pic.twitter.com/C9Mc6tOk1n — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) August 7, 2023

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.