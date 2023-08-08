Your Life
Brush fire closes section of State Route 87 near Fountain Hills

ADOT says the northbound lanes of State Route 87 are closed at milepost 199.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 5:44 PM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
FOUNTAIN HILLS, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A portion of State Route 87 is closed as crews work to extinguish a brush fire that ignited on Monday afternoon.

According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, the fire started near milepost 204, about 14 miles north of Fountain Hills. ADOT says the northbound lanes of State Route 87 are closed at milepost 199. The southbound lanes are unaffected.

There is no estimated time of reopening, and ADOT advises motorists to find alternate routes. It is not known what caused the brush fire.

