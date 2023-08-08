Biden to arrive in Arizona Monday night, will visit Grand Canyon Tuesday

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - President Joe Biden set out Monday on a Western swing aimed at showcasing his work on conservation, clean energy, and veterans’ benefits as he seeks to draw an implicit contrast between his administration’s accomplishments and former President Donald Trump’s legal troubles.

Biden’s first stop will be in northern Arizona on Monday night. The President is planning on visiting the Grand Canyon Tuesday, where he’s expected to announce plans for a new national monument to preserve about 1,562 square miles to limit potential uranium mining efforts. After Arizona, he will travel to New Mexico and Utah. The President’s itinerary does not include any additional visits to other areas of the state, including the U.S.-Mexico border.

Arizona is one of a handful of vital swing states that could determine who will reside in the White House in 2025. President Biden won Arizona in 2020 by just 10,000 votes. According to Arizona’s Family political editor Dennis Welch, as it stands right now, a repeat performance of Biden’s 2020 win is not guaranteed.

Arizona’s Family will be live-streaming the President’s arrival on Monday night and his Grand Canyon speech on Tuesday.

