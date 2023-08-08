Your Life
Arizona’s yo-yo champ is heading for the world contest in Japan

Arizona's own Hunter Feuerstein, who's been on 'America's Got Talent,' will be competing in the yo-yo world championship in Japan.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 11:14 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Arizona’s own Hunter Feuerstein from Chandler is heading to Osaka, Japan, Wednesday morning for the World Yo-Yo Contest. The 18-year-old placed second in the U.S. Nationals in July, earning him the semi-final seed.

This isn’t his first time on the international stage or on Arizona’s Family. He previously came on the in 2017 ahead of his trip to Iceland, where the contest was held that year.

