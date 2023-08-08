Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Another shot at rain for the Phoenix-area?

But still no rain at Sky Harbor
AZFamily First Alert Weather 4pm Update for Tuesday, 8/8/23
By Sean McLaughlin
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 3:45 PM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Sky Harbor missed out again! Some spotty, late-night to early-morning showers were noted across the Valley on Tuesday. About 28% of Valley rain gauges received measurable rain, but the official gauge for the City of Phoenix went dry once again. So that makes 139 days without measurable rain. Almost ¾” of rain was reported at Chandler Boulevard and Arizona Avenue between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m.

Rain mostly in the East Valley early Tuesday morning.
Rain mostly in the East Valley early Tuesday morning.(AZ Family)

There are not many clouds across the Valley today except for our north and south horizons. We hit 110 at Sky Harbor, now our 41st day at or above that temperature. There’s a slight chance of repeated weather tonight, with late showers sitting around 20-30%. After a slight chance of spotty showers in the morning, daytime highs on Wednesday should be around 109, with humidity and dewpoint numbers on the upswing. Another slight chance of showers will persist through Wednesday night.

The increased moisture will lead to highs sitting just below the 110 mark for the next several days, with the chance of showers mostly in the high terrain north and east of the Valley. Expect another big warm-up starting at the end of this weekend. Sunday highs should hit 110 or slightly above in the warmer Valley locations. Dry conditions will keep our rain chances in check and will keep highs across the Valley between 111-115. No heat advisories or warnings are in place at this time for early next week.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Christine Lindstrom was hiking near 51st Avenue and Happy Valley Road.
Woman who went missing during Phoenix hike found dead
A few restaurants in the Valley need to clean up their kitchens.
Propane bottle on butter, fuzzy growth on bell peppers found at Phoenix-area restaurants
Tempe police were called to a possible victim down at the mall near I-10 and Baseline Road...
Tempe police searching for suspects after fight injures employee at Arizona Mills Mall
An Indiana mother died from water toxicity on a hot summer day. (WRTV, SUMMERS FAMILY PHOTOS,...
Mom dies from drinking too much water, family says
The search for Sal began after he was last seen leaving a Khol’s store near 19th Avenue and...
Missing grandfather found dead in north Phoenix park

Latest News

There's a slight chance that parts of the Valley could once again see rain overnight.
Phoenix heat continues with another small chance of rain overnight
AZFamily First Alert Weather 9AM Update for Tuesday, 8/8/23
Small chances for rain linger for metro Phoenix
AZFAMILY | First Alert Weather Update for 6am Tuesday 08/08/23 - Thumbnail
Fast moving storms cool East Valley
What was in the sky over Arizona Monday night? Sean explains.
SpaceX launch and Arizona gets a short break from heat wave