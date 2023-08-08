Another shot at rain for the Phoenix-area?

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Sky Harbor missed out again! Some spotty, late-night to early-morning showers were noted across the Valley on Tuesday. About 28% of Valley rain gauges received measurable rain, but the official gauge for the City of Phoenix went dry once again. So that makes 139 days without measurable rain. Almost ¾” of rain was reported at Chandler Boulevard and Arizona Avenue between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m.

Rain mostly in the East Valley early Tuesday morning. (AZ Family)

There are not many clouds across the Valley today except for our north and south horizons. We hit 110 at Sky Harbor, now our 41st day at or above that temperature. There’s a slight chance of repeated weather tonight, with late showers sitting around 20-30%. After a slight chance of spotty showers in the morning, daytime highs on Wednesday should be around 109, with humidity and dewpoint numbers on the upswing. Another slight chance of showers will persist through Wednesday night.

The increased moisture will lead to highs sitting just below the 110 mark for the next several days, with the chance of showers mostly in the high terrain north and east of the Valley. Expect another big warm-up starting at the end of this weekend. Sunday highs should hit 110 or slightly above in the warmer Valley locations. Dry conditions will keep our rain chances in check and will keep highs across the Valley between 111-115. No heat advisories or warnings are in place at this time for early next week.

