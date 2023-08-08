Your Life
Alzheimer’s cases in Arizona growing at alarming rate, more than any other state

Two holding hands, one is an elderly person.
A recent study found the highest prevalence of Alzheimer’s in Arizona is in Yuma County.(azfamily)
By Alexandra Rangel
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 6:17 PM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
YUMA COUNTY (3TV/CBS 5) -Arizona has the fastest-growing rates of Alzheimer’s and dementia patients in the country, according to a new study.

Researchers presented their findings last month at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference in Philadelphia. The study found the highest prevalence of Alzheimer’s in Arizona is in Yuma County.

The Alzheimer’s Association estimates that 6.7 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease, and nearly 1.4 million of them live in Arizona.

“Of the more than 43,000 people over the age of 65 in Yuma County, 13.3% of them are living with Alzheimer’s disease. So that’s almost six thousand people in Yuma County,” said Morgen Hartford, Alzheimer’s Association community director.

Hartford says there are two main factors to these rising numbers. Arizona has a high population of older adults and a high Hispanic population in Yuma County.

“Hispanic Americans are 1.5 times as likely to develop Alzheimer’s disease than their white counterparts. We know that Yuma County has a large Hispanic population, which definitely helps drive those numbers as well,” he said,

He said that overall more research is needed. “It’s a crisis, and it’s one that Arizona is the epicenter of. But we’re also at the center of solutions.”

Just this summer, the FDA approved the first drug for Alzheimer’s that’s meant to slow down progression. It’s just one domino in a series of solutions.

Hartford said there is also a lack of medical specialists. “In Arizona, we have just over 90 geriatricians in the whole state. That is not enough.”

Many patients seeking care live in rural Arizona and often need to travel to Tucson or Phoenix to get the care they need.

