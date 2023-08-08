72-year-old Phoenix man living without electricity, running water struggles through heat wave

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Carlos Galves, 72, has been struggling without air conditioning this summer and says the inside of his Phoenix home is often hotter than it is outside. Nearly every day in July was 110 degrees or above, and we’re facing even more record-breaking heat in August.

Galves has been living without air conditioning, electricity or running water for about a year. Although he’s tried to get utilities restored, the home is about 120 years old, and Galves says it won’t even pass a state inspection. “It is already too old of a house; maybe it was one of the first houses in the neighborhood,” he said in Spanish.

The thermometer in his home reads 102 degrees at noon Tuesday, but he says on the hottest of days, it reaches up to 120 inside. “When my electricity was cut off, it was almost a week, and I lost 20 pounds,” he said.

Galves had been getting his utilities through the home next door, but after it was sold and demolished, he was left without power. “There we turned on electricity for the two of us; we paid half and half,” he said.

He’s learned to live under these conditions relying on water, ice and gas for a generator that he pays for with money given to him by friends. “Four or five hours with whatever we can reach with a small generator that is out here. We put gas in, and with that generator, we put the TV on for a while or we put the fans on,” Galves said.

He’s lived in the home south of Downtown Phoenix for 20 years, saying he suffers from arthritis and can no longer work or afford to rent a new place. “I am afraid that I might get another heat stroke at some point. I think it could also be blood pressure, poor eating, poor sleep, stress,” he said.

Galves has had to make hard decisions this summer, choosing between water and food. He says in this heat, his decision is easy, and he prefers to pay for water. “Arizona got extremely hard to live in with this great heat. I haven’t seen it as bad as today,” he said.

He says his goal is to make it back home to Mexico, where his family lives, hoping he doesn’t have to live through another Arizona summer at the home where he currently lives.

