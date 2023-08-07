Woman accused of using dog to attack Phoenix police officers after fleeing traffic stop

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A woman was arrested on Sunday for reportedly fleeing police officers during a traffic stop in west Phoenix and then pulling out her pit bull from her truck.

Around 10:30 p.m., police say 39-year-old Mary Clifton was in a white Dodge Ram pickup truck blocking the road near 107th Avenue and Colter Street. Officers approached the pickup, and Clifton reportedly sped away for about 60 yards before losing control as she pulled into her driveway.

She crashed into her fence but continued driving onto her property. She then went from the driver-side seat to the passenger seat to exit the truck when officers pointed their guns at her and ordered her to get on the ground. According to court documents, Clifton refused and turned back to face the truck to grab something with both arms.

Officers tried to get her on the ground. However, they did not notice that Clifton grabbed a pit bull, weighing about 90 pounds, out of the truck, court records say. Clifton reportedly struggled with officers, standing up and pulling away from them while holding onto the dog.

Documents say Clifton’s struggle with the officers led the pit bull to bite one of them in the left hand, causing a “minor abrasion.” The officer punched the dog twice, which caused the pit bull to briefly run away. It returned and tried to bite the same officer, but the dog was tased. Angered by what happened, Clifton swatted at the taser, causing it to activate and shock the dog again.

While continuing their efforts to detain Clifton, the dog bit another officer on the right foot and clamped on for about 10 seconds, documents say, before letting go and going after the officer several more times. Clifton eventually let go of the dog’s leash, which led the dog to run away from the scene. Police have not said if the dog was found and taken by animal control or if it is with any family.

Officers were able to put handcuffs on Clifton, take her to the Maryvale station and booked her on multiple charges, including aggravated assault. She is being held in jail based on the belief that she would not show up for her court date unless she were in custody.

