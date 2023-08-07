Your Life
Upscale Scottsdale salon styling kids with free back-to-school haircuts

Something Good is sponsored by Papa Murphy's | Beauty By Veronica in Old Town Scottsdale gave free haircuts for kids before the new school year.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 9:55 AM MST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — It’s back to school for more districts like Madison and Phoenix Union this Monday morning, and there’s nothing better than a fresh haircut to start the school year off right. It’s even better when it’s free!

Beauty By Veronica (BBV Salon) in Old Town Scottsdale stepped up to the challenge of offering Something Good to students this year. The business held a free back-to-school haircut day last week for kids, including students from two Valley non-profits. Stylists donated their time, offering their services for over 2 hours or however long it took to make sure each child got the cut of their dreams.

For some of the kids, this was the first time getting pampered in an upscale salon, so you can imagine how special it was. All of this is done in an effort to help kids get back to school on the right foot — feeling confident and in style with a brand new ‘do.

Thank you to all the stylists at BBV Salon for doing Something Good!

Tell us Something Good. Go to the Something Good page on azfamily.com and click ‘Share Your Story’ to nominate someone who has gone above and beyond to do something good in their community.

An upscale Scottsdale salon gave kids free haircuts for new semester
