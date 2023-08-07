Your Life
Troopers investigate deadly crash after car goes off cliff near Payson

The car veered off of SR 87 shortly before 10 p.m. Sunday night.
The car veered off of SR 87 shortly before 10 p.m. Sunday night.(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By Ben Bradley
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 12:42 PM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
PAYSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) One person was killed after a car went over a cliff late Sunday night south of Payson.

According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, a car was heading southbound on State Route 87 around 9:45 p.m. Sunday when it veered off the west side of the highway and over a cliff near milepost 247. DPS says the driver, who was the only person in the car, was taken to a Scottsdale hospital where he was pronounced dead just after midnight.

Troopers are now trying to determine what led up to the crash. The man’s identity has not been released.

