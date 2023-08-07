Stranger starting fire on El Mirage family’s porch caught on camera

EL MIRAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A bizarre situation outside the home of an El Mirage family was captured on a security camera Saturday morning. Tyler and Brittany Thee posted the video showing a man starting a fire on their front porch on TikTok the next day to warn their community. The video has received hundreds of thousands of views.

“Initially, of course, I felt very violated. I felt like the security of my home was most definitely threatened, the security of my family. I took that very personally,” said Tyler Thee, the homeowner.

He said a man only wearing shorts was recorded ringing their doorbell around 5 a.m. on Saturday. The stranger pulls out a lighter and sets a Halloween wreath on fire. The video shows a glow from the fire.

Brittany Thee, Tyler’s wife, said the man leaned against their pilar and watched the flames spread to the ceiling and doormat for about four minutes. “He didn’t seem excited about it. He didn’t seem nervous about it, so it was very weird,” said Brittany.

The couple shared a picture with Arizona’s Family of the man walking away. They circled an item that looked as if it were clipped to his shorts. All of this happened while the family slept. Brittany explained that they shut off their security notifications during the early morning to avoid waking their 4-year-old daughter. She said all their dogs were with them as well but didn’t react to any sounds.

Tyler said he picked up on the burnt smell when he was heading out to work around 9 a.m. on Saturday. That’s when he noticed the damage on his front door and watched the surveillance video. “I’m terrified. I haven’t slept,” said Brittany. “Last night, I took my daughter to my parents’ house. I didn’t feel comfortable having her here. We didn’t know if he was coming back.”

The family hopes that by sharing the video on TikTok, someone will recognize the stranger and report him to the police. Meanwhile, the family said they will be improving their security system and not letting their guard down again.

Anyone with information that could help investigators find the suspect can call the El Mirage Police Department at (623) 500-3000.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.