Storm chances return to Arizona as temps finally fall

By April Warnecke
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 6:21 AM MST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -An Excessive Heat Warning continues today for the deserts of Arizona including Maricopa County and the Valley metro area through 8pm. Look for mostly sunny skies and a high of 111 degrees today. Although this is cooler than what we saw over the weekend, it will likely feel just as hot thanks to the increased humidity today.

Storm chances return to the forecast the next few days as moisture levels increase. For the Valley, a 20 to 30 percent chance of storms is forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday, mainly during the evening and overnight hours. There’s also a slight chance for isolated storms tonight, although the better chances will be to our east and north.

Later this week, hot temperatures and drier conditions return. Tuesday through Friday will bring afternoons near 108-109 degrees, but we’ll likely be back above 110 degrees by next weekend

