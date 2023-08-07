Your Life
Shelter, cooling stations open after outage leaves hundreds without power in Tempe

APS reported the outage around 11:45 a.m. and said it was caused due to a problem with their equipment.(MGN)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 4:50 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A shelter and other heat-relief stations have opened in Tempe after a power outage left hundreds without electricity on Monday.

According to the City of Tempe, the outage occurred after a fire was reported in an alleyway near Scottsdale and Curry roads. The fire damaged nearby power lines, and the power poles had to be shut off, leaving around 300-400 residents from Weber Drive to Curry Road and Scottsdale Road to 76th Street without power. APS expects power to be restored by 10 p.m. as they are working to replace the power pole. See the latest outage information here.

A shelter has opened for impacted Tempe customers. The North Tempe Multi-Generational Center, located at 1555 N Bridalwreath Street, will be open until midnight for those affected by the outage. Restrooms and drinking fountains are available.

Tempe Police says several cooling stations have been set up for those impacted by the power outage. For a list of locations, click here.

APS says Tempe area customers affected by the power outage will also be reimbursed for a purchase of up to 40 pounds of bagged ice or 20 pounds of dry ice to help keep perishable foods cool. Anyone seeking reimbursement can contact System Outage Communications at P.O. Box 53999 Sta. 3255 Phoenix AZ 85072-3999.

The City of Tempe says the fire was intentional, and a suspect is in custody. No other damage or injuries were reported.

