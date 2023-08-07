Your Life
Recycle Your Bicycle
Silver Apple
Surprise Squad
Pay It Forward
Field Trip Friday
Newcomers Guide

Scout camps near Payson in pre-evacuation status due to fast-moving Brady Fire

Aerial photo of the Brady Fire, courtesy of the Air Attack team on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023.
Aerial photo of the Brady Fire, courtesy of the Air Attack team on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023.(Inciweb)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 10:21 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAYSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two private campsites near Payson have been asked to prepare for possible evacuations as a fast-moving wildfire is growing in the area.

The Brady Fire started around 2 p.m. on Sunday afternoon, about 11 miles north of Payson near the Mogollon Rim in Gila County. According to the Arizona State Forestry, Camp Geronimo and Shadow Rim Camp were placed on “SET” status early Monday morning. Wildland officials estimate the fire has grown to about 300 acres Sunday night into Monday as the blaze remains active on all sides and has reportedly pushed onto the Mogollon Rim.

As hot and dry conditions are expected throughout Monday, coupled with chances for strong winds and monsoon storms, officials are worried about containment efforts. Therefore, more crews have been ordered to respond.

“A Department of Forestry and Fire Management (DFFM) task force arrived on the fire last night to assist with suppression effort,” state officials wrote in the Monday morning report. The crew consists of five engines, a water tender (tanker), and a specialized piece of equipment that helps draft water from nearby water streams. Additional hand crews were ordered Monday morning as well and are expected to arrive soon.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jessica Christine Lindstrom was hiking near 51st Avenue and Happy Valley Road.
Woman who went missing during Phoenix hike found dead
The shooting happened near 32nd and Vogel avenues, north of Dunlap Avenue.
Woman dead, man hurt after shooting at north Phoenix apartment complex
Tempe police were called to a possible victim down at the mall near I-10 and Baseline Road...
Tempe police searching for suspects after fight injures employee at Arizona Mills Mall
Mary Clifton, 39, is accused of running from Phoenix police and siccing a dog on officers.
Woman arrested after allegedly siccing dog on Phoenix police
A fatal single-vehicle crash on Loop 303 north closed off the Northern Avenue off-ramp Sunday...
Deadly crash temporarily closes Loop 303 off-ramp in Glendale

Latest News

They’ll discuss best practices and what new resources are available to strengthen school...
Biden Administration’s plan to strengthen school cyber security
File photo of a school logo displayed on the Arizona State University Tempe campus.
ASU sets new record: largest Arizona student enrollment in university history
Snakes are trying to seek shelter and cool down due to the record heat, and homes provide a...
New study shows as temperatures increase, so does risk of snake bites around Phoenix
Snakes are trying to seek shelter and cool down due to the record heat, and homes provide a...
As Phoenix temps stay hot, risk of snake bites increase
VPNs and a backup storage service are among top recommendations.
Arizona tech experts share back-to-school cybersecurity tips