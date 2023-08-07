Scout camps near Payson in pre-evacuation status due to fast-moving Brady Fire

PAYSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Two private campsites near Payson have been asked to prepare for possible evacuations as a fast-moving wildfire is growing in the area.

The Brady Fire started around 2 p.m. on Sunday afternoon, about 11 miles north of Payson near the Mogollon Rim in Gila County. According to the Arizona State Forestry, Camp Geronimo and Shadow Rim Camp were placed on “SET” status early Monday morning. Wildland officials estimate the fire has grown to about 300 acres Sunday night into Monday as the blaze remains active on all sides and has reportedly pushed onto the Mogollon Rim.

As hot and dry conditions are expected throughout Monday, coupled with chances for strong winds and monsoon storms, officials are worried about containment efforts. Therefore, more crews have been ordered to respond.

“A Department of Forestry and Fire Management (DFFM) task force arrived on the fire last night to assist with suppression effort,” state officials wrote in the Monday morning report. The crew consists of five engines, a water tender (tanker), and a specialized piece of equipment that helps draft water from nearby water streams. Additional hand crews were ordered Monday morning as well and are expected to arrive soon.

The #BradyFire stayed active throughout the night on all sides & has pushed to the top of the Mogollon Rim. It is estimated at 300 acres & is located approx. 11 miles north of Payson in Gila County.



Add'l info: https://t.co/Qkyfmo0n8m#AZFire #AZForestry @TontoForest pic.twitter.com/KoXMWgnF5w — AZ State Forestry (@azstateforestry) August 7, 2023

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.